Foosball Table Market Growth, Statistics, By Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast To 2019 to 2027

Fact.MR recently Published a Foosball Table Market research that sheds light over the growth prospects of the worldwide market throughout the prognosis period. Furthermore, a systematic and systematic approach embraced by the analysts while curating the industry study ensures that the study adds importance. The report gives a thorough analysis of opportunities, market drivers, the most recent trends, and challenges.

As per the report, the Foosball Table Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe because of a selection of factors such as government policies, and also consciousness related to the Foosball Table , surge in development and research and more.

Smart Foosball Tables Gain Popularity with Emphasis on Enhanced Functionalities

Technology, as an ever-evolving enabler, has immensely increased productivity, since the ability of computer systems to perform complex tasks remains unmatched. Similarly, technology has also empowered reformations in the arena of sports equipment vis-à-vis efficiency and performance, including foosball table. Penetration of technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and IOT, are beginning to make inroads in manufacturing framework of foosball tables alongside surging demand for smarter products.

Brands offering smart foosball tables are introducing a feature of personalized tweets, wherein the companies will make tweets for encouraging players via their own official accounts. This, in turn, works in favor of brand recognition and also facilitates large-scale user engagement. Technology-enabled or smart foosball tables host responsive apps that offer display of scores and leaderboard in real-time, which helps the players to make last-minute changes in their respective strategies. Valuable additions, such as audio cheering sections and overhead high-speed camera, are being introduced in foosball tables to take performance and efficiency attributes a notch higher.

Brands Eyeing on Niche Opportunities that Brim Across Developing Economies

Foosball has been long famed and celebrated as traditional table soccer, on account of its analogy with the original sport of football. Soccer enthusiasts across regions such as Europe are resorting to foosball tables for great experiences and added convenience. This, in turn, is creating sustained opportunities for manufacturers of foosball tables to introduce distinguishable offerings and enhance their net profit.

While sales of foosball tables continue to witness exponential growth in developed economies, the adoption is at a nascent stage in emerging economies. Rising cognizance of foosball as a fun indoor activity in developing regions is gaining considerable momentum. Foosball table companies are eyeing niche opportunities across the emerging regions and are investing in aggressive marketing strategies to enhance their geographical reach. In addition, foosball table manufacturers are also adding intricate details into their products, including vintage designs and attractive embellishments for the foosball fanatics, who seek beyond monotonous patterns.

Foosball Tables Find Applications in Employee Engagement as Workplace Flexibility Becomes Imperative

Multiple research studies opine corporate recreational activities to be directly proportional with optimal productivity levels. Owing to protracted working hours, employers look for various ways to incentivize and motivate their workforce via games and accessories, including foosball tables. Startups, owing to their inability to offer attractive salaries and benefits, are focusing on improvement of workplace flexibility by installing fun games, such as dart boards and foosball tables. This, in turn, is working in favor of manufacturers of foosball tables to enhance their bottom lines.

However, the aforementioned initiative has been long debated, as it appears to be in flat contradiction of the real employee expectations. Experts are of the opinion that attempts to boost employee recreation via fun games are nowhere near the actual expectations of employees from their respective offices. Employees expect growth opportunities with additional perks, which implies that fringe efforts failing to address either of these won’t be impactful enough.

Faster Penetration of Online Channels to Complement Sales

Rising demand for door-step delivery of a wide-range of products at reasonable prices validates the popularity of online channel in the global foosball market space. Foosball fanatics, notably in tier II as well as suburban centers, face challenges with regard to availability of varieties at favorable deals. But, the penetration of online channels with multiple varieties of foosball tables on shelves has enabled customers across the globe to make purchases of their choice. Though company-owned shops will retain their hegemony in terms of sales, the promising emergence of online channels remains undeniable.

Foosball Table Market – Definition

Foosball table refers to an indoor sports equipment, in which the game involves a small ball similar to ball in the soccer game, and attached model players on array of poles. These players in the foosball table are allocated to two different groups of teams, primarily differentiated on the basis of colors.

Foosball Table Market- About the Report

Fact.MR published a report on the foosball table market, which provides credible insights into the foosball table market growth analysis along with a detailed segmental analysis of the foosball table market over the forecast period. The prominent aspects having deep-rooted influences on the growth of foosball table market have been assessed in detail and propounded in the foosball table market report.

Foosball Table Market Structure

The foosball table market segmental analysis that comprises of a detailed analysis on the basis of various segments of foosball table market, including cabinet material, table size, orientation, and distribution channel. By cabinet material, the foosball table market has been segmented into wood, manufactured wood, plastic, and metal. By table size, the foosball table market has been segmented into mini tables, small tables, regular tables, and large tables. By orientation, the foosball table market has been segmented into freestanding and table top.

By distribution channel, the foosball table market has been segmented into independent sports outlet, franchised sports outlet, non- franchised sports outlet, direct to customer channel, modern trade channel, brand online channel, and third party online channel. The foosball table market is gauged across key regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA.

Foosball Table Market- Additional Questions Answered

Apart from the aforementioned insights on the foosball table market, the foosball table market report also answers additional aspects related to foosball table market that can help manufacturers and stakeholders for consolidating their foothold in the global foosball table market space.

Which cabinet material accounted for the largest sales in 2018 in the foosball table market?

Which region is likely to be high profitable for the companies operating in the foosball table market in 2019?

What sales channel will steer the sales of foosball table over the forecast time period?

What are some of the key challenges faced by manufacturers in foosball table market?

Foosball Table Market – Research Methodology

A robust and comprehensive research methodology has been employed while garnering information and insights into the global foosball table market over the assessment period. The research methodology for foosball table market report was primarily conducted in two different phases, namely primary and secondary. While primary research of the foosball table market involves in-person interactions and interviews with the industry experts of foosball table market, secondary research for foosball table market report is all about detailed study and analysis of company press releases, trade journals, and official publications.

