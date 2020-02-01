Copper Market Analysis 2019 – Growth by Top Companies and Trends by Types, Treatment, Diagnosis and Application – Forecast Analysis To 2024

Assessment of the Global Copper Market

The recent study on the Copper market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Copper market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Copper market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Copper market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Copper market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Copper market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Copper market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Copper market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Copper across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, form, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The study also includes pricing analysis based on type and region.

The study provides a decisive view of the global copper market by segmenting it in terms of type, form, and application. In terms of type, the market has been divided into primary copper and secondary copper. In terms of form, the market has been segmented into wire rods, plates, sheets & strips, tubes, bars & sections, and others (ingots, powder, etc.). In terms of application, the copper market has been segregated into construction, transportation, appliances & electronics, power generation, distribution and transmission, and others (ammunition coins, machinery, defense, etc.). These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for copper in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of the copper market for 2017 and the estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global copper market has been provided in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons). The market size has been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global copper market. Key players operating in the copper market include Codelco, Rio Tinto, Glencore International AG, Freeport McMoRan Inc., Jiangxi Copper Corporation, BHP Bilition, Antofagasta Plc., Group Mexico, and Aurubis. Other prominent market players include Vedanta Resources Plc, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd, LS-Nikko Co., and Tongling Non-Ferrous Metals Group. The report also comprises a matrix of comparison between the top four players operating in the copper market along with their market share analysis for 2017.

The global copper market has been segments as follows:

Global Copper Market, by Type

Primary Copper

Secondary Copper

Global Copper Market, by Form

Wire Rods

Plates

Sheets & Strips

Tubes

Bars & Sections

Others (Ingots, Powder, etc.)

Global Copper Market, by Application

Construction

Transportation

Appliances & Electronics

Power Generation, Distribution and Transmission

Others (Ammunition Coins, Machinery, Defense, etc.)

Global Copper Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Poland Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Takeaways

Global and regional market share of the copper market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn) by different type, form, and application segments for the period between 2018 and 2026

Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for copper in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Poland, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different type, form, and application segments for the period from 2018 to 2026

Technical overview of the copper production process

Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global copper market

Import–export analysis of the global copper market in terms of form and region

Global copper pricing trends based on type and regional segments

Value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and regulatory scenario in the global market for copper

Market attractiveness analysis based on type, form, and application segments of the global copper market

Key findings for the copper market in all regions and in-depth analysis of major type, form, and application segments of the global copper market, in terms of volume and value

Competition matrix of key players operating in the market and market share of major companies

Detailed company profiles for 16 market players

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Copper market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Copper market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Copper market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Copper market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Copper market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Copper market establish their foothold in the current Copper market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Copper market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Copper market solidify their position in the Copper market?

