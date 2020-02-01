Construction Machinery Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2019-2026
According to this study, over the next five years the Construction Machinery market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Construction Machinery business, shared in this Report.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Construction Machinery market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Construction Machinery value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Construction Machinery in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include
Caterpillar
Doosan infracore
Deere & Company
Hitachi Construction Machinery
J C Bamford Excavators
AB Volvo
Terex
Komatso
CNH Industrial
Escorts Group
Mitsubishi
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Liugong Machinery
Atlas Copco
HIDROMEK
Lonking Machinery
Manitou
SANY GROUP
Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group
Shantui Construction Machinery
Hyundai Heavy Machinery
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Arthmoving Machinery
Material Handling Machinery
Concrete and Road Construction Machinery
Others
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Construction
Mining
Other
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives Covered in this Construction Machinery Market Report:
To study and analyze the global Construction Machinery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Construction Machinery market by identifying its various sub segments.
Focuses on the key global Construction Machinery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Construction Machinery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Construction Machinery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents Covered in the Construction Machinery Market Report:
Global Construction Machinery Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Construction Machinery Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Construction Machinery Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Construction Machinery Segment by Type
2.3 Construction Machinery Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Construction Machinery Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Construction Machinery Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Construction Machinery Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Construction Machinery Segment by Application
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Construction Machinery Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Construction Machinery Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Construction Machinery Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Construction Machinery Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Construction Machinery by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Construction Machinery Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Construction Machinery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Construction Machinery Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Construction Machinery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Construction Machinery Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Construction Machinery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Construction Machinery Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Construction Machinery Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansios
