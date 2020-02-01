Coffee Pods Market Analyzed in a New Research Study 2019 to 2029

Global Coffee Alliance to Change Status Quo of the Market

The coffee pods market has been a partially fragmented market for the past few years. But the possibility of growing consolidation of the coffee pods market has increased in the past year. On Aug 28, 2018, the Global Coffee Alliance was formed between Nestlé S.A. and Starbucks brands in Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Foodservice. Nestlé S.A. gained the rights to market, sell, and distribute Starbucks packaged coffee and tea in all at home and away from home channels. The alliance has amplified the growth of Nestlé S.A. and Starbucks alike. Nestlé S.A. noted a record increase in the stock price of 2.9%. The popularity of Starbucks BY NESPRESSO for coffee at home has been boosted since this partnership. The partnership of the companies has changed their standing in the overall coffee pods market. One of the reasons to complement this situation is the decline of the Kraft Heinz Company. Kraft Heinz has reported a decline in its sales, as it is struggling to keep up with consumer trends. The position of the company in the coffee pods market has also declined.

Dunkin’ Donuts K-Cup coffee pods have been attracting attention from the public. K-Cup coffee pods is a collaboration between J. M. Smucker Company and Dunkin’ Donuts. As announced by J. M. Smucker Company in November 2018, K-Cup coffee pods was recognized as one of the 25 products to receive the Nielsen Breakthrough Award. This Nielsen Breakthrough Award is awarded to products based on endurance, sales, and product distinction. Working on the lines of sustainability, illycaffè launched the new line of illy-brand aluminium capsules for coffee pods in February 2019. Similar work for sustainability was carried out by Nespresso, an operating unit of the Nestlé Group. Nespresso has partnered with a Swedish company, Velosophy, to produce a bike made from used aluminium capsules, in an effort to motivate customers to recycle coffee pods.

