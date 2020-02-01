Cocoa Market 2019 Global Market Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects 2027

Cocoa Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Cocoa industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Cocoa manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Cocoa market covering all important parameters.

increasing demand for cocoa in the conventional sub-segment in Western Europe is expected to fuel growth of the cocoa market in this region. The Western Europe market is projected to gain 233 BPS by 2026 end over 2016. The cocoa market in North America is likely to witness substantial growth in terms of value throughout the forecast period. North America followed Western Europe closely in terms of market share in 2016, with a projected value share of over 20%. The North America cocoa market is anticipated to gain 23 BPS by 2026 end over 2016. In terms of CAGR, the Western Europe cocoa market is estimated to register the highest value CAGR of 4.1% with North America standing at the second position with 3.5% value CAGR.

Swiss chocolate manufacturer The Barry Callebaut Group opens first ever cocoa powder based beverage products academy

Switzerland based chocolate manufacturer The Barry Callebaut Group opened its first cocoa powder based beverage products academy in 2016 – Van Houten Beverage, Sweden – to enter into this business segment. In 2016, U.S based Cargrill Incorporated introduced cocoa powder with intense dark red colour in its product offerings in Indonesia for application in chocolate ice-creams, drinks, and desserts. Another U.S. based manufacturer, Carlyle Cocoa has acquired speciality in manufacturing six different cocoa powder varieties differentiated on the basis of pH range, while the rest of the ingredients remain the same.

