Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market: Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive market growth (2019 – 2025)
Market Segmentation
Based on the type, the global CBRN security market has been segmented into chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear security. In 2016, among various types, nuclear segment is expected to dominate the market followed by chemical. Based on the function, the global CBRN security market has been segmented into protection, detection, decontamination and simulation. In 2016, among various functions, protection segment is expected to dominate the market followed by detection.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Based on the type, the market has been categorized into chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear security. Additionally, the market has been segmented on the basis of functions which include protection equipment, detection equipment, decontamination equipment and simulation equipment. The market size and forecast from 2017 to 2025 have been provided in the report.
Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological. And Nuclear Security Market: Competitive Landscape
Key players profiled in this report include Survitec Group (United Kingdom), Tingley Rubber Corporation (United States), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc (United States), MKU GmbH (United States), Blücher GmbH (Germany) and Supergum International (Israel) for CBRN boots. AVON Protection Systems, Inc (United States), Scott Safety (United States), 3M Company (United States), AVEC CHEM s.r.o (CZECH REPUBLIC) and Respirex International Ltd (United Kingdom) for CBRN filters. HDT Global (United States), Alaska Structures (United States) and Air Shelter USA, LLC (United States) for CBRN shelters. W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc (United States), Blücher GmbH (Germany), Paul Boyé Technology SAS (France), Supergum International (Israel) and Dharma Magna (Indonesia) for CBRN fabric gloves. Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Survitec Group (United Kingdom), Respirex International Ltd (United Kingdom), ISOVAC Product LLC (United States) and GOETZLOFF GmbH (Austria) for CBRN ISOPOD. AVON Protection Systems, Inc (United States), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), 3M Company (United States), Honeywell International Inc (United States), ILC Dover (United States) and Micronel Safety USA, LLC (United States) for CBRN PAPR. AVON Protection Systems, Inc (United States), Scott Safety (United States), Shalon-Chemical Industries (Israel), MSA (United States), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) and Supergum International (Israel) for CBRN mask. Honeywell International Inc (United States), REX-Gummitechniken GmbH Co.KG (Germany), Ansell Ltd (Australia) and Guardian Manufacturing (United States) for CBRN rubber gloves.
The segments covered in the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security market are as follows:
Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market, 2016 – 2025: By Type
- Chemical
- Biological
- Radiological
- Nuclear
Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market, 2016 – 2025: By Function
- Protection
- Detection
- Decontamination
- Simulation Systems
Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market, 2016 – 2025: By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
