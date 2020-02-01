Cannabis Cultivation Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2016 – 2024

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Cannabis Cultivation market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

The report throws light on the raw material Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers in the value chain of this sector that is Cannabis Cultivation . What’s more, the scenarios of regions and its impact on the Cannabis Cultivation market are discussed in the accounts.

competitive landscape is predicted to be more fragmented. Key names in the global cannabis cultivation market are:

Sativa, Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

Maricann, Inc.

Aurora Cannabis

Aphria, Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Global Cannabis Cultivation Market: Key trends and driver

The global cannabis cultivation market is on a upward trajectory owing to various trends and drivers.

·The use of cannabis in medicines as treatments is really fuelling the market. Food and Drug administration has approved use for epilepsy – the rare and severe strains of Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Besides, in a research done recently, The Health Effects of Cannabis and Cannabinoids, it has been found that there is a positive correlation of cannabis and treatment of conditions such as dementia.

People are enthusiastic about pot tourism. Therefore, the demand for superior cannabis is on a rise, leading to more growth in the Global Cannabis Cultivation Market. There are states like Colorado and Washington that are witnessing the trend full throttle – 51% since 2014.

Global Cannabis Cultivation Market: Regional Analysis

The region that will demonstrate remarkable growth is North America owing to presence of key players and some of the most potent legalized markets like Canada and United States. Canopy Growth is a good example. It has tripled cultivation sin 2018 and is on an upward trajectory since.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

