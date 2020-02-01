Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Research Insights 2019 Global Industry Outlook Shared in Detailed Report, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global BIM extraction software market. Some of the key players profiled in the market include Autodesk, Inc., AVEVA Group plc, Bentley Systems, Inc., FARO Technologies, Inc., Tekla Corporation, Safe Software, Inc., Vectorworks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Synchro Software, Nemetschek Group, PointCab GmbH, Gexcel srl, Assemble Systems, SierraSoft, Innovaya, ClearEdge3D, Inc., Leica, Geo-Plus, Technodigit SARL, and Trimble, Inc.

The global building information modeling (BIM) extraction software market is segmented as below:

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, by Software Deployment

On Premise Software

Cloud-based Software

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, by End Use Industry

Water and Wastewater

Rail Transit and Aviation

Energy Generation Facilities

Roads, Bridges, and Highways

Houses and Apartments

Factories and Warehouses

Educational Institutes and Commercial Spaces

Government Buildings

Dams and Others

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/16348?source=atm

