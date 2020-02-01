Avocado Oil Market Growth, Statistics, By Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast To 2019 to 2029

New Study on the Avocado Oil Market by FMR

Fact.MR lately Published a market research which sheds light on the development prospects of the Avocado Oil Market. Moreover, a systematic and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the industry study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our clients. The report gives a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges over the Avocado Oil Market.

According to the report, that the Avocado Oil Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the specified timeframe because of a selection of factors such as , favorable government policies, along with awareness related to the Avocado Oil , spike in research and development and more.

Growing Awareness about Health Benefits of Edible Oils to Trigger Market Growth

Increasing world population and growing demand for different cooking oils are mainly creating a higher demand for edible oil across the globe. Growing awareness about health benefits of consuming vegetable oils is making consumers explore various types of edible oils that can be used for cooking. Manufacturers are implementing innovative technological solutions to improve the nutritional quality of edible oils, which is expected to provide traction to the increasing demand. Also, growth of the global retail sector coupled with the rise in disposable income of consumers is expected to make a positive impact on the edible oil production and distribution across the globe. Exponentially increasing demand for edible oils from the growing world population is expected to drive the growth of the global avocado oil market, in the foreseeable future.

Market Leaders Investing in R&D and Advanced Technologies to Develop Apt Substitutes for Fats

Growing number of health-conscious consumers across the globe is leading to a declining demand for food products containing oils. Consumers are becoming aware of the ill-effects of consuming fats on their health, which is driving manufacturers to improve the functionality and nutritional benefits of the products. In order to deal with such challenges, manufacturers are finding ways to provide healthy products to a growing, health-conscious, consumer base. Leading manufacturers are implementing advanced fat-replacement technologies to meet the consumer demand for zero grams trans-fat in different food products. Production of edible oils and fats that contain no fatty acids is expected to be the most popular and prolific trend followed by majority of the manufacturers in the world.

Furthermore, many companies are engaged in acquisitions and collaborations with other companies to increase their market share and recognition in the global market. Prominent companies are also engaged in increasing their production capacity and product launches, which is boosting the market growth significantly.

For example, in 2019, Avocado Health Ltd. started a new factory in Ethiopia, which can process 5,000 kg of fresh avocado per hour. In January 2018, Westfalia Fruit (Pty) Ltd entered into a partnership with Agricom Group, which is based in Chile. In September 2017, Westfalia Fruit (Pty) Ltd introduced its range of avocado oils in new and attractive packaging in South Africa.In January 2017, Sesajal S.A de C.V. acquired Chosen Foods, a leading manufacturer of culinary oils and sauces. In October 2017, La Tourangelle, Inc. expanded its production capacity to cater to the growing demands of consumers. Similarly, in January 2017, CalPure Foods, Inc. started selling its products on Amazon Launchpad – a marketing platform for startup companies.

Product Innovation is Proving to be a Winning Imperative in the Avocado Oil Market

The cold pressed extraction technique was first investigated in the 1980s but its commercial use was only possible a few years back. This opened up new possibilities of manufacturing virgin and extra-virgin oil from avocado as the oil after extraction did not need an additional extraction process. Also, avocado oil can be produced organically and the yield was also high when this process was used. This improved the quality of the oil processed and the manufacturers could manufacture avocado oil of cosmetic and food grade quality.

Manufacturers of avocado oil have started shifting their oil extraction plants near avocado producing regions. This is due to the shorter shelf-life of avocado fruits, as these get spoilt and rotten within a short period of time. This affects the quality of the oil extracted. Thus, this step has been taken by manufacturers to ensure good quality of oil. This has also enabled sustainable sourcing from farmers that produce avocado fruits. Also, the storage, shelf-life and supply of avocado oil is much easier than that of avocado fruit giving significant traction to avocado oil.

