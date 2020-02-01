Aviation Cyber Security Market Insights, Trends & Future Development Status Recorded During 2019-2027

The global Aviation Cyber Security market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Aviation Cyber Security market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Aviation Cyber Security market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Aviation Cyber Security across various industries.

Market: Segmentation

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the global aviation cyber security market for the period of 2015 – 2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. It also provides the comprehensive analysis of aviation cyber security market based on deployment, security type, solution, services and geography. The global aviation cyber security market is categorized based on deployment type into on-premise and hosted deployment type. Furthermore, the research report provides the complete insights into different aviation cyber security providers through types of security segmentation which includes network security, wireless security, cloud security, content security and application security. The report also gives complete analysis into different aviation cyber security solutions that includes data encryption, data loss prevention, disaster recovery management, network firewall, unified threat management, antivirus/antimalware, identity and access management, risk and compliance management, vulnerability management, distributed denial of service (DDOS) attack protection and web filtering. Furthermore, it also provides an outright understanding of different services offered in the market, which is managed security solutions, training and consulting. The report analyzes each of these segments for various geographies considered under the scope of the study.

Based on the geographical regions, the report segments the global aviation cyber security market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America, which are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. North America is further segmented into The U.S., Canada and Rest of North America, while Europe is divided into The U.K., Germany, France and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific is subdivided into China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific. Also, MEA is further segmented into The GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA, while South America is subdivided into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Global Aviation Cyber Security Market: Scope of the Report

The report also provides an analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the aviation cyber security market. It discusses the prevailing market trends, prospective growth opportunities, and major strategies increasing the popularity of the global aviation cyber security market.

The objective of this study is to understand the factors aiding the growth of aviation cyber security market. The report further aims to identify various factors that are expected to support the expansion of aviation cyber security market in the emerging markets. The report also provides ecosystem analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for the global aviation cyber security market. It also encompasses the key trends by region in the aviation cyber security market. It also provides the market estimates and forecasts for all the segments in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn).

The report also includes the competitive profiling of major players engaged in providing aviation cyber security solutions. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market share, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market share analysis of major players operating in the global aviation cyber security market. The key market players profiled in this study include aircraft manufactures, OEM’s and third party solution providers. The prominent providers offering aviation cyber security solution include Airbus Defence and Space SA, BAE Systems, Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, General Electric Company, General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, BluVector Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., root9B Holdings Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Raytheon Company, Thales S.A. and Unisys Corporation.

Global Aviation Cyber security Market

By Deployment

On-Premises

Hosted

By Type

Network Security

Wireless Security

Cloud Security

Content Security

Application Security

By Solution

Data Encryption

Data Loss Prevention

Disaster Recovery Management

Network Firewall

Unified Threat Management

Antivirus/Antimalware

Identity Access Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Vulnerability Management

Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) Attack Protection

Web Filtering

By Services

Managed Security Solution

Training

Consulting

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

