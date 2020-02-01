Automotive Pumps Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2015-2025

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Automotive Pumps Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Automotive Pumps market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Automotive Pumps market.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Automotive Pumps market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Automotive Pumps market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Automotive Pumps market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Increasing demand for environment-friendly solutions has influenced manufacturers to develop efficient pumps. Pumps are used in several vehicle systems such as steering, coolant, transmission, fuel and lubrication. Increasing vehicle production, rising vehicle electrification, growing implementation of environmental regulations and increasing adoption of advanced automotive technologies such as gasoline direct injection and automatic transmission are some of the major factors contributing to growth of the global automotive pumps market.

The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the advancements in the global automotive industry that has given rise to more and more utilization of automotive pumps.

The Automotive Pumps Market is segmented into:

Automotive Pumps Market, By Pump Type

Automotive Pumps Market, By Sales Channel

Automotive Pumps Market, By Technology

Automotive Pumps Market, By Vehicle Type

Automotive Pumps Market, By Region

This report covers the automotive pumps market performance in terms of value and volume contribution. This section also includes XMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and other key factors influencing the automotive pumps market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in this report, to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Key driving factors identified in the global automotive pumps market include increasing automotive production and growing vehicle parc along with utilization of advanced pumps to curb vehicular emissions across the globe. However, low replacement rate and aftermarket potential and substitution by electric motors could pose some challenges in the global automotive pumps market.

The global automotive pumps market is segmented on the basis of region, pump type, technology type, sales channel type and vehicle type. On the basis of pump type, the global automotive pumps market is segmented into eight segments namely fuel supply pump, fuel injection pump, transmission oil pump, engine oil pump, steering pump, coolant pump, windshield washer pump and vacuum pump. On the basis of sales channel, the market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into electric and mechanical. On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

The global automotive pumps market has been segmented into seven major regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Of all the regions, APEJ has been estimated to dominate the global automotive pumps market with over 32.8% share in 2015. Western Europe ranked second with over 20.6% market share in 2015, followed by APAC. Middle East & Africa is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the automotive pumps market over the forecast period.

In this report, the two wheelers pumps market has been segmented on the basis of pump type and region. On the basis of basis of pump type, the market has been segmented into engine oil pump, coolant pump and fuel injection pump. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into seven regions namely North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Japan

Key market participants covered in the report include Robert Bosch, Aisin Seiki, Magna International, Denso Corporation, KSPG, Continental, Pricol Ltd, Delphi Automotive LLP, Wabco Holdings Inc., Magneti Marelli and Concentric AB.

Automotive Pumps Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Automotive Pumps Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Automotive Pumps Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The Automotive Pumps Market report highlights is as follows:

This Automotive Pumps market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.

This Automotive Pumps Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.

The expected Automotive Pumps Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report

This Automotive Pumps Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.

