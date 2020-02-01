Automotive Closed Die Forgings Market : Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Closed Die Forgings market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Closed Die Forgings business, shared in this Report.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Closed Die Forgings market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Closed Die Forgings value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automotive Closed Die Forgings in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Precision Castparts Corp

Arconic

Nippon Steel & SumitomoMetal

KOBELCO

Thyssenkrupp

Aichi Steel

Eramet Group

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings

Bharat Forge Limited

Avic Heavy Machinery

VSMPO-AVISMA

Allegheny Technologies

WanXiang

FAW

VDM Metals

Mahindra Forgings Europe

JSW

CITIC Heavy Industries

ScotForge

Farinia Group

Longcheng Forging

KITZ Corporation

Tongyu Heavy Industry

Sinotruck

Dongfeng Forging

Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging

China National Erzhong Group

China First Heavy Industries

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Custom Forging

Captive Forging

Catalog Forging

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Connecting rods

Torque Rod Bush

Crankshaft

Camshaft

Axle Shafts

Ring Gears

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives Covered in this Automotive Closed Die Forgings Market Report:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Closed Die Forgings consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Closed Die Forgings market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Closed Die Forgings manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Closed Die Forgings with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Closed Die Forgings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

