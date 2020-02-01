Applicant Tracking Systems Market Future Scope, Growth & Demand by Key Vendors 2017 – 2025

The study on the Applicant Tracking Systems Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Applicant Tracking Systems Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

Applicant Tracking Systems Market Segmentation Assessment

The development prospects of this Applicant Tracking Systems Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.

Market segmentation based on end user includes healthcare, automotive, retail, and government among others.

On the basis of geography, the global applicant tracking systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The key benefits of applicant tracking systems are increase in efficiency along with saving time that helps in sorting applicant data, automating the whole procedure, and freeing up time that can be spent elsewhere. In addition, it is the reduction of recruitment related costs, improving overall cost per hire, along with improvement in internal mobility within an organization that are key factors that have also positively driven the market. Furthermore, it also provides companies with a database for just in time recruitment of candidates to draw from as and when needs arise. Moreover, the talent intelligence through these applicant tracking systems allows making informed decisions especially for recruitment in critically skilled positions. With all these drivers, presence of certain restraints has a negative impact on the overall market demand. It is seen that applicant tracking systems look only for resumes that meet the exact position requirements, thereby sidelining the borderline candidates which at times reduces the total number of candidates. Moreover, automated systems cannot be completely reliable and may at times reject even the deserving candidates. Along with this, sometimes this software may limit the information provided by applicants as a result of character restricted application fields. This may lead to elimination of a perfectly suitable candidate for the desired position. Considering all these factors, rise in demand for skill based professionals for defined job roles is likely to provide various opportunities for this market in the next few years.

Geographically, North America and Europe have been the key regions driving the market demand for applicant tracking systems globally. Faster and timely access to desired applicant related data along with the dearth of job specific candidates has been a few major drivers for this market. Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing markets in terms of application with China, India, and South Korea being key countries driving the market. It is seen that growth in automation and digitization along with high demand for saving company time and costs towards a particular candidate has been driving this market in Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players operating in the global applicant tracking systems market include Taleo Corp. (U.S.), Jobvite (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), iCIMS Inc. (U.S.), ADP LLC (U.S.) and SAP SuccessFactors Corp. (U.S.) among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

