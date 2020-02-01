Anti-shock Trousers Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of XX% Between 2018 – 2028

Anti-shock Trousers Market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 – 2028 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Anti-shock Trousers .

major players to make anti-shock trousers more durable, flam proof with various other integration of digital smart devices, which is another factor driving the demand for anti-shock trousers across the globe. However, the high cost of the trousers and lack of availability of the product in various regions restrict the growth of the anti-shock trousers market.

Demand for Anti-shock trousers in the Medical and Military Sectors

Anti-shock trousers are very high in demand for various medical- and military-based use. The garments used for manufacturing anti-shock trousers are non-inflammable and can bear high pressure. The anti-shock trousers are used in the military sector for protecting soldiers in various medical emergency and environmental conditions. Continuous innovation of garments and design of anti-shock trouser has made it more affective and increased the application area. The market of anti-shock trousers is a continuous growing market as product innovation and use of anti-shock trousers is increasing in various industries apart from the medical industry.

Anti-shock Trousers in Head Injuries and Cardiogenic Shock

Head injuries and cardiogenic shock segments pose a strong position in the market. Anti-shock trousers have been used to manage traumatic retroperitoneal haemorrhage to treat gun-shot wounds, fractures of the lower limbs and stab wounds and in the management of intra-abdominal bleeding from gastrointestinal tract, aneurysms, ectopic pregnancy and ruptured liver and the control of bleeding arising from hypo-coagulation. Anti-shock trousers are useful in the treatment of refractory cardiac arrest. Evidence show that anti-shock trousers are effective in maintaining blood pressure in hypotension associated with some head injuries.

Regional Market Outlook

Geographically, the global anti-shock trousers market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the dominant region in the global anti-shock trousers market owing to presence of major players and improved healthcare system. Europe is expected to hold second large market share in the global anti-shock trousers market as the acceptance rate is high as compared to others. Asia-Pacific show sluggish growth as the medical healthcare system is still in the developing phase and the acceptance rate is slow as compared to others.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the players identified in the global anti-shock trousers market are Boscarol Srl, CIR Medical, etc. Anti-shock trousers are mostly used in cardiogenic shock and during blood loss. The prime importance of the anti-shock trouser suit seems to be in the relocation of shocked patients from the place of injury to the hospital. Manufacturers are developing lightweight anti-shock trousers with various pressure variants, which can cover all the segments of the anti-shock trousers market. However, innovations to make anti-shock trouser durable and cost-effective offer a global opportunity to its manufacturers.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

