Anti-infective Drugs Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019-2025
The global Anti-infective Drugs market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Anti-infective Drugs market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Anti-infective Drugs market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Anti-infective Drugs market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Anti-infective Drugs market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
segmented as follows:
Global Anti-infective Drugs Market, by Type
- Anti-bacterial Drugs
- B-lactams
- Quinolones
- Macrolides
- Tetracycline
- Aminoglycoside
- Others (sulfonamide, phenicols)
- Anti-fungal Drugs
- Azoles
- Echinocandins
- Polyenes
- Others
- Anti-viral Drugs
Global Anti-infective Drugs Market, by Indication
- Pneumonia
- Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)
- Sepsis
- Tuberculosis
- Dermatophytosis
- Aspergillosis
- Candidiasis
- Hepatitis Virus Infection
- HIV Infection
- Respiratory Virus Infection
- Others
Global Anti-infective Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Sales
Global Anti-infective Drugs Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- Japan
- China
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Each market player encompassed in the Anti-infective Drugs market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Anti-infective Drugs market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
