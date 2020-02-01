Air Suspension Systems Market Study Offers In-depth Insights

Air Suspension Systems Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

On the basis of vehicle type, the global air suspension systems market can be segmented into three segments: buses & coaches, trailers, and heavy trucks. Heavy trucks accounted for 52.1% volume share in 2017 and the segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR as compared to other two segments. Further, trailers are estimated to have accounted for 30.1% volume share by the end of 2017.

On the basis of sales channel, the global air suspension systems market can be segmented into OEM and aftermarket. Revenue from OEM segment accounted for 84.4% value share in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.

Key Regions

On the basis of geography, the global air suspension systems market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, China, South East Asia & Pacific, India and Middle East & Africa. Western Europe is expected to have dominated theAir Suspension Systems market with 32.8% value share in 2017 and is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Growth of the construction sector coupled with the prevalence of government regulations in Europe and other developed regions is expected to drive the growth of air suspension systems in the region. SEA is expected to emerge as one of the lucrative regions in terms of CAGR in the Air Suspension Systems market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Air Suspension Systems market are SAF-HOLLAND S.A., Hendrickson USA, L.L.C., BPW Transpec Pty Ltd., TMC Australia Pty. Ltd., Guangzhou TND Axle Co., Ltd., Meritor, Inc., Wabco Holdings, York Transport Equipment (Asia) Pte. Ltd., VDL Weweler-Colaert etc.

