Worldwide Gene Editing Market Opportunities And Industry Overview 2022

The Business Research Company’s Gene Editing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global gene editing market was valued at about $3.49 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $6.05 billion at a CAGR of 14.7% through 2022.

The gene editing market consists of sales of gene editing technology such as CRISPR/CAS9, zinc finger nucleus, and talens and related services. Gene editing technology allows genetic material to change genetic code at particular location in a genome. It involves cell line engineering, animal genetic engineering and plant genetic engineering.

The rising infectious diseases acts as one of the major drivers of the gene editing market. Gene editing techniques are used for detection of infectious diseases such as HIV. Infectious diseases are caused by microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. Gene therapy treats the infectious diseases by blocking the replication of the infectious agent that causes the disease at the extracellular level.

Ethical issues in general public with respect to gene editing is one of the major restraining factors for the market. Many researchers and ethicist have argued against gene editing due to different reasons such as off-target effect (edits in the wrong place), mosaicism (when only some of the cells carry the edits) and safety concerns. Some even argued that gene editing will lead to the creation of classes of individuals who will be genetically modified to be able to do things that a normal human being is not supposed to do according to the laws of nature.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the gene editing market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the gene editing market are CRISPR, GenScript USA Inc., Horizon Discovery Group plc, Integrated DNA Technologies and New England Biolabs.

