Urgent Care Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for Urgent Care during 2018 – 2028

Urgent Care Market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 – 2028 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Urgent Care .

This industry study presents the Urgent Care Market size, historical breakdown data and forecast 2018 – 2028. The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Urgent Care Market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

The Urgent Care Market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

Key Players

Geographically, global Urgent care market is divided into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Eastern Europe and Western Europe. North America’s Urgent care market is spreading because of health care reformation, which is further attributed to the quality of health care, shorter wait times and transparency. Adoption of management softwares, their evolution and technology advancements in urgent care centers are foreseen to increase the growth of urgent care market. Patient care being considered the top most priority over the period with the positive government support and increased healthcare expenditure is expected to increase the urgent care centers. The U.S. is seeing a swift rise in number of urgent care centers. Also in Europe countries such as U.K have identical services which are called walk in centers. Urgent care market in North America is growing the fastest with the association and establishment of Urgent Care Association of America (UCAOA) and the American Academy of Urgent Care Medicine (AAUCM). Asia-Pacific Urgent care market is anticipated to grow at a decent rate due to growing awareness on Urgent care.

Urgent Care Market: Key Players

Major market members in the Global Urgent care Market identified across the value chain include:, FastMed Urgent Care, MedExpress, AFC/Doctors Express, LLC, U.S. HealthWorks, Inc., CareSpot Express Healthcare, MinuteClinic, LLC, Patient First, CareSpot Express Healthcare LLC, NextCare Urgent Care, Concentra Inc., MD Now.,American Family Care, Aurora Urgent Care, Bellin Health, Dignity Health Care, Hometown Urgent Care & Occupational Health, TexasMedClinic and U.S. HealthWorks and others.

Urgent Care Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, Urgent care market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end user.

On the basis of Services, Urgent care market can be segmented as:

Stitches & minor injuries

Vaccination and Immunizations

Drug and Alcohol Screening

Wound Care and Burns

Bee strings, insect bites and allergic reactions

Electrical Shocks

On the Basis of ownership, Urgent Care Market can be segmented as:

Corporate Owned

Physician Owned

Hospital Owned

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Argentina, Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Russia, Poland)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (India, Australia & New Zealand, China, ASEAN)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest Of MEA)

