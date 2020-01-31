Two defunct satellites are required to zip last yet another at 14.7 kilometers per second (32,800 miles ) in the skies on Wednesday, 29th January, this year. The debris would, obviously, put all spacecraft across the planet in peril if by bad luck the two satellites managed to hit on

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald

Read more at Two Satellites Can Narrowly Prevent Colliding In 32,800 MPH Around Pittsburgh