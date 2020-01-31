Trends in the Ready To Use Patient Handling Equipment Market 2019-2024

The Most Recent study on the Patient Handling Equipment Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Patient Handling Equipment market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

Patient Handling Equipment Market Segmentation Assessment

The increase prospects of this market in various Regions are studied in the report together with details like the regulatory framework, political, and financial outlook of each region.

Patient Handling Equipment Market: Overview

The international market for patient handling equipment market has been prophesized to rise at a robust CAGR rate of 10.4% over the forecast timeframe that extends from 2017 to 2024. Such a growth of the market for patient handling equipment market is primarily due to the rising risk of caregivers’ injury, increasing geriatric population, and also the risk of injury to the patients while handling them manually. Apart from that, other factors such as rising incidences of disabilities, implementation of rules and regulations that pertain to the safety and security at many of the healthcare facilities.

As the report on global patient handling equipment estimates, the said market would be worth around US$ 22.4 bn towards the end of forecast period, i.e. by 2024. The estimated amount at the end of 2024 has substantially risen from an evaluated market valuation of US$11.2 bn in the year 2017. The industry of healthcare is at present thriving in many a number of emerging and developed economies.

Patient Handling Equipment Market: Trends and Opportunities

The international market for patient handling equipment is experiencing many new favorable market options such as the provision of rental that is coming up as a trend in the market amongst those patients who need lifts and slings for a short period of time in the settings of healthcare system. In addition to that, the arrangement for flexible payment option of rent makes providers of rent to manage flow of cash all the year around. These various factors are anticipated to further spearhead the growth of the said market. The drivers that are primarily responsible for the growth of the market include factors such the soaring need for aversion of musculoskeletal injuries that could happen both to the patients and to the care givers owing to physical actions like manual uplifting of patients. In those cases, the said patient handling equipment are regarded as the apt choice to uplift patients in the right way. In addition to that, the savings on manual labor could now be utilized for the procurement of equipment like medical beds that come with assistive technology, patient lifts, and many such types of equipment. Such patient handling equipment eventually diminishes the role that caregivers play in helping patients.

Patient Handling Equipment Market: Geographical Analysis

The market research study on patient handling equipment also comes with regional analysis and segmentations of the said market. In accordance with the said study, the market spreads across the regions of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific (APAC). Emerging economies such as Sri Lanka, India, and China lack regulatory and legal protocols associated with handling of caregivers and patients. As such, the system of healthcare in these parts of the world can be considered moderately fragmented. The market is marked with the presence of medium and small scale end-users that are devoid of the benefits arising out of patient handling equipment.

However, owing to the political pressures coming out of international bodies that pressurize on improving services of the healthcare segment worldwide, it is prophesized that many countries would now be coming out with new rules and regulations for the progress of healthcare system that centers on patients. These initiatives by various governments are meant for the improvement the standard and quality of patient care and as such the same are anticipated to bolster market growth.

Patient Handling Equipment Market: Company Profiling

Taking vendor landscape into consideration, the market for patient handling equipment can be regarded as moderately fragmented and the market players has been focusing on strategically important moves like partnerships, mergers and acquisitions so as to reinforce their hold on the said market.

The prominent market players that are operating in the world market for patient handling equipment are ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge Group), DJO Global, Invacare Corporation, Patterson Medical, Stryker Corporation, Joerns Healthcare LLC, and Hill-Rom Holdings. The company, ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge Group), is considered as the leading market player in the international market for patient handling equipment in the year 2017.

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market, by Devices Laser devices Rotational devices Orbital devices Directional devices



Patient Handling Equipment Market, by Product Type Lifting Slings Wheelchairs Medical Beds Ambulatory Aids Shower, Bath and Toileting Equipment Others



Patient Handling Equipment Market, by End User Hospital Nursing Home Assisted Living Facility Home Healthcare Others (Trauma, Rehabilitation & Paramedical Centers)



Patient Handling Equipment Market, by Geography North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific Rest of the World Latin America Middle East & Africa



This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald