Touch Screen Panels Market: Key Factors Impacting Growth2018 – 2028

Trends and Prospects

According to a February 2016 report by Cisco, since the first camera mobile phone was introduced in 2000, the number of mobile users has escalated exponentially, and the figure is estimated to reach 5.5 billion by 2020, accounting for 70% of the global population. The demand from this vast population is the primary driver in the global touch screen panels market. The increasing application of touchscreens in wearable devices and automobiles is another factor positively favoring the market. In addition to it, another considerable opportunity in the future for the touch screen panels is the growing trends of touch screens in the educational and banking sectors as well as the Internet of Things (IoT).

Conversely, issues pertaining to technical compatibilities of the touch screen panels with regard to refresh rate, response time, and the power consumption is expected to hinder the growth rate. In order to maintain fast refresh rates in a large screens, the touch screen panel needs to sweep greater surface area and collect data from all the intersections before processing it. The power consumption of a touch screen panel is another factor restricting faster fresh rates.

Global Touch Screen Panels Market: Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific is currently the most lucrative and rapidly growing touch screen panels market driven by significantly high growth in smartphone sales and quick expansion of electronics manufacturing sector, especially in the regions including China, Taiwan and South Korea. North America, Europe and Latin America are also experiencing significant growth in demand.

Key Players in the global touch screen panels market include AU Optronics Corp., Cando Corp., Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd., DMC Co., Ltd., JTOUCH Corporation, Cermate Technologies, Inc., SPK Electronics Co., Ltd., Top-Touch Electronics Co., Ltd., Innolux Corporation, Shantou Goworld Display Co. Ltd., HannsTouch Solution Incorporated, and LG Innotek, Ltd. among others.

