Stool Management Systems Market Size and forecast, 2017 – 2025

Stool Management Systems Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Stool Management Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Stool Management Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Stool Management Systems Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Notable Developments

Some of the recent developments of the global stool management systems market are given below:

In October 2019, Hollister Incorporated, one of the key players in the global stool management systems market, announced that the company has agreed into a strategic partnership with University of Alabama Adapted Athletics. The company will announce a support of US$100,000 to the department of the adapted athletics.

In June 2019, Meridian Bioscience announced that the company has successfully acquired the business of GenePOC Inc., a Quebec based company.

Recently, Marlen Manufacturing announced the launch of Kwik View™ Stoma Check. It is an innovative stool management system that allows checking stoma without removing the pouch.

Stool Management Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The demand for stool management systems is set to witness a substantial demand in the coming years of the forecast period. One of the biggest driving factor for the market growth has been rising prevalence of fecal incontinence across the globe. This disorder is particularly more prevalent among children suffering from anorectal malformations and spina bifida. Some recent studies have suggested that around 200,000 infants are born with some form of bowel dysfunction or spina bifida. Moreover, growing intestinal dysfunction, FI, and constipation problems are also helping to develop the stool management systems even further.

Another important factor for the growth of the global stool management systems market is growing adoption of these systems by the medical and healthcare professionals. With the introduction of several innovative products such as self-adjusting fecal diverter and balloon catheter systems, the adoption rate of these stool management systems have been on the rise. This has also helped in the overall development of the global stool management systems market.

Stool Management Systems Market: Geographical Outlook

The global market for stool management systems is divided into five major regional segments to give a better understanding of its overall working dynamics. These regions are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regional segments, North America has been the dominant force in recent years. The growth of the regional segment is primarily driven by the increasing number of fecal incontinence across the region, particularly in the US. In addition to this, growing number of incidences of urinary as well as fecal incontinence across the region is also helping to drive to the growth of the North America region. Another key factor for the driving the growth of the stool management systems market has been their rising demand in the region due to the nerve injuries, diarrheal illness, and muscle injuries accompanying fecal and urinary incontinence.

The regional segment of Europe follows the North America market in terms of volume as well as value. Growing medical approvals and government initiatives across region is helping Europe market to develop at a steady pace over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Fecal Management System Kits

Accessories

Age Group

Infant

Adult

End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare Settings

Others

