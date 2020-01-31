Steel Sandwich Panels Market Insights – Industry Overview, Competitive Players & Forecast 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Steel Sandwich Panels Market by Type (EPS Panels, PU Panels, Glass Wool Panels, PF Panels, and Others) and Application (Building Wall, Building Roof, Cold Storage, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027″.

The global market size of Steel Sandwich Panels Market is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

The global steel sandwich panels market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into EPS panels, PU panels, glass wool panels, PF panels, and others. By application, it is categorized into building wall, building roof, cold storage, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the steel sandwich panel industry include:

ArcelorMittal SA

Alubel Spa

Balex Metal SP Z.O.O.

Fischer Profil GmbH

Silex

Isomec SRL

Isopan SPA

Kingspan Group PLC

Metecno Pty Ltd.

Omnis exteriors Ltd.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, emerging estimations, and dynamics in the steel sandwich panel market.

In-depth analysis of the market is conducted and estimations for key segments between 2015 and 2023 are provided.

Global industry analysis for factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market are provided.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which provide a competitive outlook of the industry trends.

Steel Sandwich Panels Market Key Segments:

By Type

EPS Panels

PU Panels

Glass Wool Panels

PF Panels

Others

By Application

Building Wall

Building Roof

Cold Storage

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



