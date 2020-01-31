Sodium Percarbonate Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During2018 – 2028

Sodium Percarbonate Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Sodium Percarbonate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Sodium Percarbonate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Sodium Percarbonate Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Notable Developments

Retail companies in end-use industries, notably paints and coating industry, have seen the consumer demands for formulations that can clear away hard-to-get-rid of obstinate stains. They have also been able to meet the criterion of biodegradability so as not affect the plants or soil in the environment. Over the years, developed nations have witnessed the growing availability of such formulations online. This has expanded the prospects in the sodium percarbonate market.

Strict regulations regarding the environmental effect of industrial cleaning products have led chemical companies in the sodium percarbonate market to come out with novel formulations. Businesses in commercial cleaning services are trying to source pure sodium percarbonates at cost-effective rates.

Some of the prominent names in the sodium percarbonate market are Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries, OCI Peroxygens, Kemira Oyj, Wuxi Chemical Equipment Co.,Ltd., and JINKE Company Limited.

Global Sodium Percarbonate Market: Regional Assessment

Regionally, Europe is expected to rise at a rapid growth rate in the sodium percarbonate market. Extensive utilization of percarbonates in textile and household cleaning applications in numerous countries of the region are propelling revenue generation of the regional market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific has been contributing revenue generation to the in the sodium percarbonate market at rapid pace. The growth is driven by the rapidly rising demand for the compound in industrial cleaning applications in numerous industrialized nations. The global sodium percarbonate market is driven by growing uptake in the Middle East and Latin America.

