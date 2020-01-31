Small-bore Connectors Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by2018 – 2028

Global Small-bore Connectors Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Aided with a team of 300+ analysts, TMRR serves each and every requirement of the clients while preparing market reports. With digital intelligence solutions, we offer actionable insights to our customers that help them in overcoming market challenges. Our dedicated team of professionals perform an extensive survey for gathering accurate information associated with the market.

The Small-bore Connectors market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Small-bore Connectors are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Small-bore Connectors market.

TMRR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Small-bore Connectors market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=5811&source=atm

After reading the Small-bore Connectors market report, readers can

Get hints about various agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Small-bore Connectors market players.

Outline prominent regions holding significant share in the global Small-bore Connectors market along with the key countries.

Investigate a comparative study between leading and emerging Small-bore Connectors market vendors.

Comprehensive evaluation on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.

Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of Small-bore Connectors in various industries.

In this Small-bore Connectors market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=5811&source=atm

On the basis of product type, the global Small-bore Connectors market report covers the key segments, such as

growth dynamics based on assessment of demand drivers and opportunities pertinent to the small-bore connectors market over the forecast timeframe.

Small-bore Connectors Market: Notable Developments and Competitive Dynamics

In the wake of numerous incidence of medical tubing misconnections, the Global Enteral Device Supplier Association (GEDSA) recently announced phase out of manufacture of legacy transition adaptors and feeding devices. The announcement is to comply with guidance from FDA and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in the U.S. to reduce medical tubing misconnections for improved patient safety. Following this, GESDA member manufacturers will follow FDA guidance and are prepared to adjust availability of products accordingly.

In the bid to mandate standardization of design of small-bore connectors, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) created ISO 80369 series of small-bore connectors. In this family of connectors, ISO 80369-3 commonly known as ENFit, for their use enteral and gastric medical devices is nearing 100 percent adoption rate across Europe. The region reports use of ENFit for over two years without a single reported event of misconnection.

Middle East, New Zealand, and Australia closely follow suit in terms of adoption of ENFit class of connectors.

Further, active support of GEDSA is encouraging adoption of ENFit class of connectors throughout Asia and Latin America. Such initiatives are to improve patient safety worldwide and to comply with healthcare regulatory instructions in each country.

Small-bore Connectors Market: Key Trends

Adoption of designs that conform to international standards is a key consideration of product manufacturers in the small-bore connectors market. In this regard, the FDA and other participating statutory agencies encourage product manufacturers to incorporate new connector designs for devices for various medical applications. However, these agencies do not mandate product manufacturers to switch completely on new designs, or to discontinue use of currently used small-bore connector products.

Meanwhile, during manufacture of newer small-bore connectors, product manufacturers provide interim transition connectors to prevent discontinuity of patient care.

Numerous incidents of patient injury and patient death due to misconnections between medical devices are reported each year worldwide. This is mainly related to negligence on part of healthcare personnel or availability of small-bore luer connectors that freely connect to several medical devices. This is a downside of use of small-bore connectors, negatively impacting small-bore connectors market.

Small-bore Connectors Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is a key market for small-bore connectors due to the presence of top manufacturers of small-bore connectors in the region. North America and Asia Pacific are trailing Europe due to increasing government support for manufacture of small-bore connectors.

The Middle East and Africa are pacing slowly, yet displaying steady growth in the small-bore connectors market.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=5811&source=atm

The Small-bore Connectors market research addresses the following queries:

Why end user remains the top consumer of Small-bore Connectors in region? Which segment does the consumers highly prefer? How will the global Small-bore Connectors market look like by the end of the forecast period? What product type are the Small-bore Connectors players using to get an edge over their rivals? What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Small-bore Connectors market?

The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Small-bore Connectors market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Small-bore Connectors market report.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald