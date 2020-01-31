Salon Chairs Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Industry Analysis by 2018 to 2028

New Study on the Salon Chairs Market by FMR

Fact.MR lately Published a market research which sheds light on the development prospects of the Salon Chairs Market. Moreover, a systematic and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the industry study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our clients. The report gives a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges over the Salon Chairs Market.

According to the report, that the Salon Chairs Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the specified timeframe because of a selection of factors such as , favorable government policies, along with awareness related to the Salon Chairs , spike in research and development and more.

The aggressive outlook Section provides information related to the different businesses working in the current Salon Chairs Market landscape. Supply channels of every business, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and the industry share is discussed in the report.

Salon Chair Analysis, by Mechanism

All electric salon chairs are expected to remain the fastest growing mechanism type even during the forecast period. All electric salon chairs is estimated to grow at a high CAGR of 6.8% among others. This is attributed to the increasing demand for comfort by the customers.

Salon Chair Analysis, by Reclining Type

On the basis of reclining type, hydraulic reclining salon chairs segment is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Electric reclining salon chairs segment is estimated to account for the highest growth of 6.7% by 2018-end.

Salon Chair Analysis, by End-user

In terms of value, franchised salon chain segment is anticipated to register CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Independent salon end-user segment is also growing rapidly owing to the rise in different manicure and pedicure segments in the market.

Salon Chair Analysis, by Sales channel

Online retailers are expected to remain the fastest growing sales channel even during the forecast period. Online retailers is estimated to grow at a high CAGR of 10.1% among others. This is attributed to the increasing number of people using the internet and smartphones for shopping varied products, such as groceries and fast moving consumer goods (Salon Chair).

Salon Chair Analysis, by Region

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) region is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. All-purpose salon chair segment is estimated to account for the highest market share of 36.9% in the APEJ market by 2018-end.

