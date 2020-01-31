Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2018 – 2026

About global Rose Geranium Essential Oil market

The latest global Rose Geranium Essential Oil market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Rose Geranium Essential Oil industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global Rose Geranium Essential Oil market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global Rose Geranium Essential Oil market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, the global Rose Geranium Essential Oil market has been segmented as –

Food & Beverages (Flavoring)

Cosmetics Perfumes Toiletries Others

Homecare Fragrances

Pharmaceutical

Aromatherapy

Retail

On the basis of the sales channel, the global Rose Geranium Essential Oil market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Pharmacy & Drug Stores Specialty Stores E-Retailers



Global Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market: Key Takeaways

The overall demand for essential oil has been on the rise over the past few years which is attributable to the rising awareness about the health benefits associated with the product. An ever increasing global population, rapid urbanisation, a growing pharmaceutical sector, and rising geriatric population are some of the significant factors that are influencing a steady shift in consumer preferences. Another major factor that is responsible for the unprecedented growth of rose geranium essential oil market is that there is no other alternative for natural ingredients. This is the reason why when launching any new cosmetic product that contains natural ingredients, manufacturers first make sure to label the product as not being harmful to the environment along with the fact that its efficacy would remain intact. This is one of the main reasons why natural fragrances such as those containing rose geranium essential oil are being preferred by consumers.

Global Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Rose Geranium Essential Oil market are Amphora Aromatics Ltd, Botanicals, Oils4life Limited, Naissance, Amour Natural, Oshadhi Ltd., Avena Herbal Products LTD, New Directions Australia Pty Ltd, Australian Botanical Products Pty. Ltd., Edens Garden, Abbey Essentials, Floracopeia Inc, NutraMarks, Inc. among others.

Key Trends: Global Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market

Major shareholding companies for Rose Geranium Essential Oil have been strategizing on coming up with new range products which caters to varying preference of its target customers.

Global Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market: Key Developments

In the year 2014, Edens Gardens launched a set of essential oils for its target customers in the European Market.

launched a set of essential oils for its target customers in the European Market. In 2015, Amhora Aromatics Ltd had been attending several regional and international promotional events showcasing its product catalog to its target customers.

Opportunities for Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market Participants

Aromatherapy is finding increasing adoption by several people due to its obvious benefits in healing. There are widespread facts that support the therapeutic use of essential oil. Europe is being considered as the largest market for natural fragrance ingredients, such as rose geranium essential oil. The European market for natural fragrance ingredients is projected to grow even faster than the global market. This significant growth in the European region will result in a rise in the consumption of natural cosmetics which provides another important opportunity for rose geranium essential oil producers.

Brief Approach to Research for Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be used to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, formats, and application of the coconut water concentrate segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall Rose Geranium Essential Oil market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Rose Geranium Essential Oil market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Rose Geranium Essential Oil market and its potential

Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Rose Geranium Essential Oil market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study for Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Rose Geranium Essential Oil market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario for Rose Geranium Essential Oil

Analysis of the Rose Geranium Essential Oil market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the Rose Geranium Essential Oil market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

The Rose Geranium Essential Oil market report presents accurate and up-to-date insights regarding the Rose Geranium Essential Oil market from trusted suppliers, service providers, and value chain partners via extensive primary and secondary research. The information regarding each market vendor includes company background, main market insight, SWOT analysis, sales, revenue, pricing and gross margin, and market share.

