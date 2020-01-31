Remote Asset Management Market Growth, Forecast and Value Chain2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Remote Asset Management market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Remote Asset Management market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Remote Asset Management market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Remote Asset Management market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Remote Asset Management market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Remote Asset Management market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Key Trends

Soaring adoption of IoT among organizations has led to a surge in connected devices that can integrate different elements of the asset lifecycle. This is a key factor propelling the remote asset management market. Declining cost of IoT components has spurred the demand for remote asset management systems worldwide. In addition, the increasing need for predictive and preventive maintenance and real-time monitoring across organizations has stimulated the demand for remote asset management system.

Furthermore, the implementation of remote asset management systems has helped asset-intensive enterprises boost the returns on their investments, thereby accelerating the deployment of remote asset management solutions and platforms. The advent of cloud-based remote asset management solutions has made the deployment cost-effective, creating new opportunities for vendors in the market.

Global Remote Asset Management Market: Market Potential

In April 2017, Trimble Inc., headquartered in California, inked a partnership with Railhead Corporation, an emerging provider of digital video solutions in Illinois focused on the transportation industry, to integrate real-time monitoring, asset diagnostics, and onboard video capabilities in remote asset management system. The partnership will help in the optimal utilization of locomotive assets and enable end-use operators to improve productivity in North American railways.

The collaboration will allow Railhead to get access to the Trimble R2M system to improve safety, tracking, and operations in rail operations. The R2M system helps in real-time monitoring of rail assets and provides condition-based reporting on the status of its various onboard systems. Fed by a wealth of real-time data from on-train event recording equipment, the system can deliver fault alerts to control rooms, which helps in proactive condition-based maintenance of train operations.

Trimble R2M system was first launched in Europe a decade ago and has already been successfully adopted by big rail operators such as Greater Anglia in the U.K., the Irish Rail, and Varkaus Railways in Finland. The collaboration incorporates the integration of video data streams from Railhead’s locomotive digital video recorders (LDVR) with the real-time system data feeds from the Trimble R2M system. The integrated product portfolio further includes an end-to-end interface module and an onboard condition monitoring device. The solution is considered to be highly modular, which will help railway operators scale the solution according to their expanding requirements without significant up-front cost.

Global Remote Asset Management Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America is a prominent market for remote asset management systems. The growth of the regional market is propelled by considerable advancement in IoT, rapid pace of digitization, and increasing adoption of real-time automated solutions across organizations. In addition, an increasingly large presence of regional solution providers who offer cloud-based remote asset management solutions is expected to trigger the demand for remote asset management in North America.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific market is attributed to growing popularity of IoT among businesses to manage and streamline their asset lifecycle.

Global Remote Asset Management Market: Competitive Analysis

Several vendors in the remote asset management market are offering end-to-end solutions, on-premise as well as cloud-based deployment model, to consolidate their shares in major regions. Leading players operating in this market include Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Hitachi, Ltd., Infosys Limited, Rockwell Automation, Inc., SAP SE, and Verizon Communications, Inc.

All the players running in the global Remote Asset Management market are elaborated thoroughly in the Remote Asset Management market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Remote Asset Management market players.

