Portable Appliance Testers (PAT) Market is Expected to Generate Revenue of ~US$ Million by the End of 2019 – 2027

Key Players Operating in the Global Portable Appliance Testers (PAT) Market

Numerous local, regional, and international players operate in the portable appliance testers market. Hence, the market is fairly fragmented and the bargaining power of suppliers is low. The degree of competition among market players is high. Manufacturers of portable appliance testers adopt two vital strategies — new product development and acquisition — to cater to the needs of various end-users. Key players operating in the global portable appliance testers (PAT) market are:

Advantest Corporation

Fluke Corporation

Hawkesworth Appliance Testing

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Megger

Mr. Electric

O’Rourke Safety Advisors

OCS Group limited

PASS (Portable Appliance Safety Services) Limited

Powertest Limited

RMK Portable Appliance Testing

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Seaward Electronic Ltd.

Viavi Solutions

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Global Portable Appliance Testers (PAT) Market: Research Scope

Global Portable Appliance Testers (PAT) Market Segmentation, by Function

Fail/Pass PAT Testing

Earth bond Testing

Insulation Testing

Battery Powered Testing

Leakage/load Testing

Global Portable Appliance Testers (PAT) Market Segmentation, by Application

Industrial Equipment

Home Appliances

Automotive

Global Portable Appliance Testers (PAT) Market Segmentation, by Industry

Aerospace and Defense

Telecommunications

Semiconductor and Electronics

Global Portable Appliance Testers (PAT) Market Segmentation, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

