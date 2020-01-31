Pharmaceutical Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Market to Expand at a Steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Pharmaceutical Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Market by Product (Barcodes, Radiofrequency Identification (RFID), Holograms/OVD, Taggants, and Others) and Technology (Authentication Technology and Track & Trace Technology) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”.

The global market size of Pharmaceutical Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies market was $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

The key players that operate in the market are 3M Company, Alien Technology, Alpvision, Angstrom Technologies, ThermoFisher Scientific, Authentix, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Colorcon, Covectra, and Everest Holovisions Ltd.

Pharmaceutical Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Market Key Segments:

By Product

Barcodes

Radiofrequency Identification (RFID)

Holograms/OVD

Taggants

Others

By Technology Type

Authentication Technology

Track & Trace Technology

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Turkey South Africa Argentina Rest of LAMEA



This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald