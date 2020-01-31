Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market Size – Worldwide Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast to 2022

The Business Research Company’s Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global pharma microbiology testing kits market was valued at about $4.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $6.22 billion at a CAGR of 10.3% through 2022. The pharma microbiology testing kits market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The pharma microbiology testing kits market consists of sales of pharma microbiology testing kits and related services. The pharma microbiology testing kits are used to detect the microbial limits among drugs, vaccines and other biologics. The related services includes only installation and maintenance services offered by equipment manufacturers.

The rise in the incidence of infectious diseases is one of the prime drivers of pharma microbiology testing kits market. According to CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention), infectious diseases such as Hepatitis A, B and C, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) are increasing their prevalence globally.

Outsourcing of microbiological testing to contract testing laboratories is becoming popular in the pharma microbiology testing kits market. Outsourcing of routine microbiological testing activities controls and ensures better quality and safety of raw materials, intermediates, and finished products.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the pharma microbiology testing kits market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the pharma microbiology testing kits market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, ThermoFisher Scientific and Lucideon.

