Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2018 – 2028

Segmentation

The key segments analyzed in the research report are Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America will be a prominent destination for market players. The growth of the region can be attributed to sizeable budget allocated by governments for the defense sector and pressing need for security against terrorist activities. Moreover, the rapid advancements in the underlying technologies and high focus on product innovation are propelling the growth of the region.

Latin America is expected to emerge as an attractive pocket for global participants. Continuous innovations in perimeter intrusion detection systems to effectively counter intrusion threats are supplementing the growth of the region. Countries such as Brazil and Argentina will be sights of high growth rate in the region.

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

A raft of players in the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market are adopting mergers and acquisitions as key growth strategies to expand their offerings. Besides this, key participants are paying high attention to product launches and partnerships to ensure inorganic growth in the market. In addition, players are pouring large funds into research and development of advanced products, which will help them in boosting their visibility in the market. Some of the prominent companies operating in the global perimeter intrusion market are Honeywell International Inc., Tyco International Plc., Schneider Electric, Axis Communications AB, FLIR Systems Inc., Senstar Corporation, Advanced Perimeter Systems Limited, Anixter International Inc., and Southwest Microwave.

