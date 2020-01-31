North America Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2019-2027
North America Market Segmentation Assessment
The increase prospects of this market in various Regions are studied in the report together with details like the regulatory framework, political, and financial outlook of each region.
segmented as follows:
- By flaxseed type
- By application
- By country
On the basis of flaxseed type, the market is segmented into:
- Milled (Ground) Flaxseed
- Whole Flaxseed
- Flaxseed Oil
The milled (ground) flaxseed segment accounted for 68.6% revenue share of the overall flaxseed market in 2015 in terms of revenue, followed by the flaxseed oil segment. The milled (ground) flaxseed segment in the North America region is mainly driven by the health benefits of milled flaxseed consumption, especially in case of heart diseases and diabetes.
The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of application and presents the market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period.
On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into:
- Food
- Bakery Products & Cereals
- Energy Bars
- Flaxseed Meal Powders
- Supplements
- Flour
- Animal Food
- Others
The food segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 3.1% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the animal food segment accounted for 63.7% revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years. The food segment contributes almost one-third of the total revenue in the North America flaxseed market currently.
The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of country and presents the market size in terms of value and volume over the forecast period.
Regions covered in the report are as follows:
- U.S.
- Canada
