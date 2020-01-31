Non-woven Adhesives Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Industry Analysis by 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Non-woven Adhesives Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Non-woven Adhesives .

This report studies the global market size of Non-woven Adhesives , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Non-woven Adhesives Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Non-woven Adhesives history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Non-woven Adhesives market, the following companies are covered:

Trends and Opportunities

The primary factor that is expected to drive the growth of the global non-woven adhesives market is the development of new products with improved and additional features to the present product types. Other factors that are anticipated to supplement the growth of the global non-woven adhesives market are growing demand for non-woven products, rising demand from emerging economies in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific, and huge investment opportunities in these regions. Manufacturers can also capitalize on the opportunities arising from the rising standards of living in emerging nations. However, factors such as stagnant growth in the baby diaper industry in matured markets, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, and strict regulatory approval process required for production.

Incontinence problems among the aged population has stirred the demand for more comfortable and fit, better absorption, and product with thinner cores. Thus, this has intensified the demand for non-woven adhesives across the industrial sector.

Global Non-woven Adhesives Market: Regional Outlook

Region-wise the global non-woven adhesives market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit extreme potential owing to the growing demand for hygiene products, especially disposable diapers. The demand for adult incontinence products in Europe and North America is anticipated to rise over the coming years, thus supplementing the growth of the market in these regions. Product penetration in developing countries is likely to increase as they shift towards using safe and hygienic products, thus aiding the market growth for non-woven adhesives.

Global Non-woven Adhesives Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the leading companies in the global non-woven adhesives market are 3M Corporation, Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD, Beardow Adams Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and The Dow Chemical Company.

