Neonatal Ventilator Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2018 to 2028

Fact.MR lately Published a market research which sheds light on the development prospects of the Neonatal Ventilator Market. Moreover, a systematic and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the industry study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our clients. The report gives a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges over the Neonatal Ventilator Market.

According to the report, that the Neonatal Ventilator Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the specified timeframe because of a selection of factors such as , favorable government policies, along with awareness related to the Neonatal Ventilator , spike in research and development and more.

NICUs to Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs), particularly developed for providing extreme care for neonates have witnessed an increase in the number of admissions. In United Kingdom, around 95,000 babies are born in NICUs owing to higher preterm births in the country. In addition, with the growing preterm birth statistics, the number of NICUs have also increased with higher intake capacity and enhanced patient care facilities. This is expected to auger well for the neonatal ventilator market with respect to high volume sales of the product in NICUs across various regions.

Lung Injuries Associated With Neonatal Ventilators – a Major Challenge

Neonatal ventilators used for supporting respiratory function of the infant can result in lung injuries owing to excess airway pressure, flow, tidal volume, inflammatory and infection mediators coupled with recurring closing and opening of alveoli. Lungs of neonates being smaller in size and not completely developed, their injuries can lead to critical complications such as BPD (Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia), even death owing to respiratory failure. This has challenged the use of neonatal ventilators and is expected to hinder the growth of the neonatal ventilator market.

However, addressing this challenge, manufacturers have developed techniques to reduce the occurrence of lung injuries. Continued efforts have been carried out, particularly focused on developing new technologies that include the adoption of early CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) in neonates that are at risk from neonatal RDS (Respiratory Distress Syndrome) as well as techniques to maintain adequate gas exchange to reduce lung injuries.

Detailed Table Of Contents is covered in this Neonatal Ventilator Market report:

Chapter 1 Neonatal Ventilator Market – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Neonatal Ventilator Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Neonatal Ventilator Market Taxonomy

2.1.2 Neonatal Ventilator Market Definition

2.2 Neonatal Ventilator Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast, 2018 to 2028

22.3 Neonatal Ventilator Market: Macroeconomic Factors

2.3.1 Economic Outlook

2.3.2 Profitability of Enterprises

2.3.3 Inflation and Deflation

2.3.4 Supply chain Issues

2.4 Neonatal Ventilator Market Dynamics

2.5 Supply Chain

2.6 Cost Structure

2.7 Pricing Analysis

2.8 Strategy and Analysis

2.9 List of Distributors

2.10 Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Map) By Region

2.11 Competitive Assessment and Technology Trends in Future

Chapter 3 Neonatal Ventilator Market Analysis and Forecast By Type

3.1 Neonatal Ventilator Market Size and Forecast By Type, 2018 to 2028

3.1.1.1 Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

Chapter 4 Neonatal Ventilator Market Analysis and Forecast By Design

4.1 Neonatal Ventilator Market Size and Forecast By Design, 2018 to 2028

Chapter 5 Neonatal Ventilator Market Analysis and Forecast By Region

5.1 Neonatal Ventilator Market Size and Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Chapter 6 Company Profile

Chapter 7 Disclaimer and Contact information

