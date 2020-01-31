Natural Berry Flavor Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2016 – 2024

Global Natural Berry Flavor market report from TMR’s viewpoint

Market Segmentation

The global natural berry flavor market can be segmented on the basis of application, product type, and region. On the basis of application natural berry flavor market can be segmented into functional beverages, confectionary, dairy product, bakery, and others. Others include applications such as cosmetics and toiletries, soaps and detergents etc. Functional beverages is expected to be the largest segment in the global natural berry flavor market followed by bakery segment during the forecast period. On the basis of product type, natural berry flavor market can be segmented into aroma chemical, natural extract, essential oils and other natural flavor.

Global Natural Berry Flavor Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global natural berry flavor market can be segmented into major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for natural berry flavors. Increasing demand of natural flavors that enhance the taste and are free of artificial ingredients, preservatives and high sugar, is one of the major factor contributing to the high market share of natural berry flavor in North America. Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing market owing to the increased applications of natural berry flavors in the food & beverages industry.

Global Natural Berry Flavor Market: Growth Drivers

Natural Berry Flavor Market is expected to witness modest growth during the next couple of years. Natural berry flavor has gained a significant boost with the high demand of clean label and natural flavors in the food & beverages. The growth is supported by various macro-economic factors such as population growth, recovered GDP, and increased disposable income have played a major role in elevating the demand of natural berry flavors market. In addition, its high demand is attributable to the increased use of berry flavor in beverages and bakery applications. Rapid urbanization coupled with the changing life-style, change in taste and preferences, change in eating habits, along with the growing awareness level regarding health benefits of natural berry flavor are fueling the growth of global natural berry flavor market. However, rising cost of raw materials and the issues pertaining to the stability and sustainability of natural flavors over synthetic flavors are some of the factors affecting the growth of natural berry flavor market. Food technologist and companies in this market are continuously involved in research & development activities to enhance the natural berry profile so as to bring various flavors that can add taste and nutritional value of diets consumed.

Global Natural Berry Flavor Market: Players

Some of the global key players in the natural berry flavor market includes Firmenich SA, Givaudan, Takasago International Corporation, Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Symrise AG, Kerry Group PLC, Frutarom Industries Ltd. among others. Companies in the global natural berry flavor market are focusing upon expanding their product portfolio through new product launches.

