N-Butanol Market Comprehensive Analysis on Challenging Factors focuses on Key Players like BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF-YPC Ltd., OXO Corporation, Sasol Ltd.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled World N-Butanol Market – Opportunities and Forecasts, 2019-2026

The global market size N-Butanol is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Key market players in this market are BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF-YPC Ltd., OXO Corporation, Sasol Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Oxichimie SAS, KH Neochem Co. Ltd and CNPC.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of current & future market trends, key market challenges and emerging avenues for the growth of market across the globe.

The report offers latest technological innovationsand the recent R&D developments related to high-end products such as bio-based solvents.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014 and 2020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

The report offers detailed segmentation and analyzes the key segments in terms of market size by value and volume and country-level analysis to provide an in-depth understanding of the market.

Porters Five Forces analysis along with threats from new entrants is offered in the report along with highlighting bargaining powerof buyers and suppliers.

The report offers information on the status of new projects along with offering investment feasibility analysis of the same.

The report offers industry chain overviewalong with import-export policies affecting the market dynamics in key regions.

The report offers competitive landscape scenario in terms of launch of new products such as bio-based N-Butanol.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Application

Butyl Acrylate

Glycol Ethers

Butyl Acetate

Direct solvent

Plasticizers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

LAMEA

Key Company Profile

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF-YPC Ltd., OXO Corporation

Sasol Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Oxichimie SAS

KH Neochem Co. Ltd



