Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market: Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Global Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market by Companies:

segmented as follows:

By Assay Type

Planar Assays Blends Protein Arrays Antibody Arrays

Bead Based Assays Magnetic Bead Based Assays

Non-magnetic Bead Based Assays

By Techniques

Nucleic Acid Based Techniques

Protein Based Multiplex Techniques

Biosensor Based Techniques

By Application

Disease Testing Infectious Disease Autoimmune Disease Others

Food Contamination Testing

Drug Development

Veterinary Disease Testing

By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Clinical Research Organizations

Food & Beverages Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Biotechnology Companies

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment and sub-segment in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity, market attractive index and BPS analysis.

The next section of the report highlights the growth trends of the multiplex detection immunoassay market by regions. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2024 and sets the forecast within the context of the multiplex detection immunoassay market. The study discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the multiplex detection immunoassay market worldwide, as well as analyses the extent to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA.

The above sections – by assay type, by technique, by application and by end user and by region – evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the multiplex detection immunoassay market for the period 2016 –2024. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period.

Detailed company profiles include company-specific long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the multiplex detection immunoassay market. Key competitors covered in terms of manufacturers include Bio-Rad, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., EMD Millipore, Microsynh AG., Quansys Bioscience, BD biosciences, QIAGEN N.V, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Unisensor, Luminex Corporation, and Danaher Corporation.

Research methodology

To ascertain global multiplex detection immunoassay market size, we have also considered revenue generated by major manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the global multiplex detection immunoassay market. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the total revenue that is expected to be generated across the global multiplex detection immunoassay market over forecast period (2016–2024). When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, Persistence Market Research has triangulated the data on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side and demand side.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the global multiplex detection immunoassay market. It is vital to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecast in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the same on the basis of key parameters such as, year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities for market players.

Another key features of this report is the analysis of all segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global multiplex detection immunoassay market. In addition to this, we have also provided list of key market players in the global multiplex detection immunoassay market report.

In a highly fragmented multiplex detection immunoassay market, key market players are focusing on strategic acquisitions and synergies between companies

From the extensive primary and secondary research, Persistence Market Research analysts found that the global multiplex detection immunoassay market is a highly fragmented one and hence they focused on the top 12 companies to study the latest trends in this market. Accordingly, the analysts found that there are a number of strategic acquisitions by key market players in order to strengthen their hold in the market. In addition, leading players in the multiplex detection immunoassay market such as Bio Rad, EMD Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific are employing synergistic approaches for research and development as well as for distribution of multiplex detection assays. Also, Persistence Market Research analysts have discovered a new trend of replacement of conventional non-magnetic beads with magnetic bed-based assays that offer several distinct advantages.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers in Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market Report:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary of Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

And Continue…

