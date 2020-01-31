MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2018 – 2028

In 2029, the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

detailed analysis on adoption of MRI-guided radiation therapy systems across various end-users. This chapter can help readers in understanding various other factors, including market dynamics, which can influence growth of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market.

Chapter 10 – Global MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028, by Product

This chapter explains how growth prospects of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market change based on the product types, which include Linac MR-RT systems and software.

Chapter 11 – Global MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028, by MR Dimensions

This chapter explains how growth prospects of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market change based on the MR dimensions of MRI-guided radiation therapy systems, such as 0.5 Tesla MR scanner and 1.5 Tesla MR scanner.

Chapter 12 – Global MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028, by End User

This chapter explains how growth prospects of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market change based on end-users, which include hospitals, radiotherapy centers, and cancer research institutes.

Chapter 13 – Global MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028, by Region

This chapter explains how growth prospects of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market change based on geographical regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 14 – North America MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028

In this chapter, information on how MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market will grow in North American region during 2018-2028 is included. Readers can also find growth prospects of the North America MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market in the United States and Canada in terms of market value (US$ million) and volume (units) by 2028.

Chapter 15 – Latin America MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028

Information about growth of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market in Latin American region during 2018-2028 is featured in this chapter. Growth prospects of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market in Latin America in terms of market value (US$ million) and volume (units) by 2028 are also included.

Chapter 16 – Europe MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

Readers can also find growth prospects of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market in Europe, based on the estimates on market value (US$ million) and volume (units) by 2028. Readers can find critical growth prospects of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market in the leading countries in Europe such as Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Netherlands, and Denmark.

Chapter 17 – Asia Pacific MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028

Readers can also find growth prospects of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market in the Asia Pacific, based on the estimates on market value (US$ million) and volume (units) by 2028. Readers can find critical growth prospects of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market in the leading countries in te region, including China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

Chapter 18 – Middle East and Africa MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028

This chapter focusses on growth prospects of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market in the Middle East and Africa region, based on the estimates on market value (US$ million) and volume (units) by 2028. This chapter provides readers with detailed information on growth of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market in major countries in MEA region, such as Turkey, UAE, and Israel, during the forecast period.

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

This chapter also provides critical information about MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market structure, financial share analysis key financials, and competitive developments of top players in the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market. This can help them to comprehend insights about the competitive landscape in the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market with information about leading and emerging stakeholders in the market.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

Viewray Technologies, Inc. and Elekta AB are profiles in the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market report.

Chapter 21 – Assumption and Acronyms Used

Important acronyms and assumptions are featured in the last chapter of the XploreMR report on MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market, which can help readers to ensure to appropriate understanding of the information featured in the report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

Important information about the research methodology is featured in this chapter.

