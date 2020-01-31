Metabolomics Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights2017 – 2025

Global Metabolomics Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Metabolomics industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Metabolomics as well as some small players.

Key Trends

Soaring investments in both private players and government bodies in research and development of efficient metabolomics. The global market is expected to be supported by the continuous technological advancements and the untapped potential of the emerging economies. Furthermore, the increasing expenditure on biotechnology research and development has also had a positive impact on the global market. Metabolomics have gained a prime spot in the field of medicine has they offer a deeper understanding of way diseases function. Furthermore, they provide accurate protein profiling. Today, bioinformatics-based metabolomics are being used in clinical research, pharmaceutical research, plant and animal phenotyping, nutrition research, food and beverage analysis, environmental science, and biofuel development.

Global Metabolomics Market: Market Potential

Several market players are focusing on mergers and acquisition to acquire newer talent and expertise to their existing pool. Companies are also expected to resort to collaborating with smaller and local players to expand their geographic reach. In line with the same sentiment, Metabolon Inc. recently announced that will take part in a larger studies that using metabolomics to understand large population health issues. For the same purpose, the Company has joined hands with Alex Forrest-Hay, Vice President of Population Health. This move is aimed at the maximizing the value of combining metabolomics and genomics to determine the risk of targets and facts for developing preventive healthcare.

Thus, the ongoing collaborations and joint ventures are being targeted toward studying health conditions of large groups of people over a period of time to gain a valuable insight of the nature of diseases, disorders, and various evolving conditions. The field of metabolomics is expected find ample of scope for growth in this area has it is known to deliver precision-driven results.

Global Metabolomics Market: Regional Outlook

From the geographic point of view, the global metabolomics market is segmented into North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The report suggests that North America is slated to dominate the global market in the coming years due to a robust research infrastructure and a growing demand for personalized medicines. The high acceptance of technologically advanced products is also anticipated to support the regional market’s rise as a leading geographic segment in the global during the forecast period.

The study mentions that Asia Pacific is also expected to crucial to the progress of the global metabolomics market. A huge pool of aging population, which brings with a range of illnesses has given the pharmaceutical companies in the region an edge over others. Additionally, the growing demand for improved healthcare and pharmaceutical products, investments in life sciences, and demand for access to healthcare facilities have collectively opened up new avenues for growth for the Asia Pacific metabolomics market.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The chief operating players directing the progress and pace of the global metabolomics market are LECO Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Waters Corporation, Human Metabolome Technologies Inc., and Metabolon Inc.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald