Medical Commode Market Rising Trends, Analysis With Top Key Players2017 – 2025

competitive landscape of global medical commode market include –

Drive Medical

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

NOVA Medical Products

MEYRA GmbH

Cascade Healthcare Solutions

Lagooni B.V.

Avacare Medical

Global Medical Commode Market: Trends and Opportunities

Medical commode is widely used in the hospitals for patients who need to stay for longer period for their treatments. Patient suffering from bariatric surgery and if complication develops they need to stay multiple number of days in hospitals. This is one of the major factor driving demand in the global medical commode market.

Based on the data provided by World Health Organization in 2018, approximately 1.9 billion adults were overweight in 2016. Additionally, 650 million people were obese. The number is still growing. Furthermore, growing preference of obese population towards bariatric surgery is projected to fuel demand for bariatric commode, thus, in turn augmenting demand in the medical commode market in the coming years.

Rising Population of Obese Population to Accelerate Growth in Global Medical Commode Market



Based on regional analysis, North America is leading the global medical commode market due to the growing number of bariatric surgery. There are about 228,000 bariatric surgeries were performed in the U.S. over 2017, based on the data released in 2018 by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS). Moreover, presence of large number of obese population in American countries require medical commode that has further strengthened North America medical commode market.

Furthermore, efforts made to provide better facilities in hospitals and clinics for patients have contributed in the growth of medical commodes. Large number of people suffering with disabilities in the U.S. also contributed in the growth of North America medical commodes market. Increasing ageing population and high demand for specialty products has further augmented demands for medical commodes in this region.

