Managed Security Service Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Managed Security Service Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Managed Security Service .

This report studies the global market size of Managed Security Service , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Managed Security Service Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Managed Security Service history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Managed Security Service market, the following companies are covered:

Key Trends

Two of the unique perceived benefits of managed security service is the convenience and effectiveness in providing high level of security. This has resulted in their uptake among end users and will continue doing so in the near future as well, thereby stoking growth in the global market. Further, its ability in bringing down the expenditure on IT and enabling quick resolution of problems is also slated work in favor of its market’s growth.

Other factors stoking the market is the soaring uptake of public cloud and the shared responsibility model for security in the cloud. Besides, major dearth of skilled cyber security professionals along with the changing contours of cyber security is also pushing demand in the global managed security service market.

Global Managed Security Service Market: Market Potential

Among the different end users, the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment is seeing a rapid change in consumers behaviors which has resulted in massive usage of mobile applications and other online platforms. This has resulted in increased susceptibility to cyber-attacks. In December 2016, for example, the Russian central bank along with other private banks lost US$3 mn in cyber-attacks.

Such incidents have necessitated robust security which in turn has driven up demand in the managed security service market. Other end use sectors driving the market are government, healthcare, retail, telecommunication and information technology, energy and utilities, and industrial manufacturing, among others.

At the forefront of driving growth are the market is small and medium businesses that are increasingly ramping up their current business models and infrastructure to stay competitive. In the process they are increasingly taking to managed security services that helps them optimize business processes and enhance operational efficiency within their budgets.

Global Managed Security Service Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical perspective, currently North America is a key market. One reason why the market has seen good growth is the presence of many organizations – large, medium, and small – in the economically advanced nations of the U.S. and Canada. In the near future, the market for managed security service is predicted to grow fast on account of rising demand for mobile workforce and proliferating mobile devices and digital technologies.

Moving forward, however, the market is slated to lose some of its sheen because of the powerful emergence of the Asia Pacific market on the back of swift uptake of cloud-based managed security services by enterprises of different sizes.

Global Managed Security Service Market: Competitive Analysis

The global managed security services market is characterized by stiff competition owing to the presence of a copious number of small and large vendors. In order to bolster their positions further, established players are trying to acquire niche vendors. This would enable them to expand their product portfolio and up market shares. Some of the prominent vendors profiled in the report are IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Verizon Communications, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Symantec Corporation, and Rapid7, Inc.

