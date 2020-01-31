Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2017 – 2025

The comprehensive report published by PMR offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario. The report segregates the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market.

Key findings of the report:

Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market

Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) in different geographies

Influence of technological advancements on the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market

SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report

Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market:

Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period 2017 – 2025?

Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players?

What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market?

What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period?

Which market player is expected to dominate the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market in terms of market share in 2019?

key players.

Based on the product type the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market is segmented into:

Indoor

Outdoor

Based on the end users, Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market is segmented into:

Commercial

Municipal

Industrial

Based on the key players, lighting as a service (LaaS) market is segmented into:

Lighting Manufacturers

Lighting Controls Vendors

Lighting Upgrades and Maintenance-Focused Companies

Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, the global lightning as a service (LaaS) market has been categorized into seven key regions including North and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The lightning as a service market is globally expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Among the regions mentioned above, north America is the largest market for lighting as a service (LaaS), closely followed by Western and Eastern Europe. In North America, the lighting as a service market is driven by the rise in the demand for commercial launches, as LaaS has a cost saving potential and offer the reduction in energy consumption worldwide. Owing to growing demand from the commercial as well as industrial sectors Eastern and Western Europe are second leading regions. The local segment is expected to witness the fastest demand during the forecast period. The municipal end users include lighting offered by local governments for open public spaces, streets, bridges, public parking areas, walkways, and highways are also driving the market in emerging countries such as China, India along with Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia is a reason for Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) being the fastest growing region in the world.

Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market: Key Players

In the market for lighting as a service (LaaS), the companies are very much involved in the activities such as merger and acquisition, collaboration and partnership, the launch of new products and strategizing the technique to sustain longer as well as capture high market share in the market. Few of the market players accounting for global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market includes Koninklijke Philips N.V, Cooper Industries, Inc., SIB Lighting, Cree, Inc., RCG Lighthouse, Digital Lumens, Inc., Lutron, Electronics Company, Inc., Future Energy Solutions, Lunera Lighting, General Electric Lighting, Osram Licht Ag, Itelecom Usa, Legrand S.A., and Igor Inc.

