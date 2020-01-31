Kidney Stone Extraction Balloons Market 2018-2027 | Global Industry Analysis By Technology, Size, Shares, Trends, Revenue and Leading Key Players

A kidney stone extraction balloon is a surgical device used for the enlargement of ureteral structures prior to kidney stone removal process which is done by ureteroscopy. Kidney stone extraction balloon is introduced in a shrunk position and upon reaching intended location, it is inflated, and later removed in a deflated manner. Kidney stone extraction balloon is made of a balloon-like structure at the tip and is exercised for enlarging a slender track in the ureter or other connected parts. The inflation of kidney extraction balloon is done with aseptic water. Air is usually avoided as it may cause the balloon to drift, and presence of dissolved salt in water may cause deflation process to become complicated. The kidney stone balloon catheters are present on the bases of size of the balloon.

Market Size & Forecast

Kidney stone extraction balloons market is expected to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The kidney stone extraction balloon market is witnessing a rapidly evolving state of technological advancement, leading to the development of distinctive and advanced products.

Increased cases of digestive diseases, High Body Mass Index (BMI), eating disorders, dehydration play the key factors in growth of kidney stone extraction balloon market. Increasing change in the lifestyles is causing a rise in the number of incidences of kidney stones amongst the population. The kidney stone extraction balloons are usually made up of silicone to reduce the friction between the balloon surface and internal body parts.

Regionally, global kidney stone extraction balloon market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

North America is expected to grasp the largest market share, followed by Western Europe, owing to increasing incidences of kidney stone conditions. In addition, rising consciousness among physicians and favourable reimbursement policies are forcing the growth of kidney stone extraction balloon market in these regions.

Asia Pacific is also projected to grow at a high rate due to rising R&D spending by the government, increasing health care insurance policies, and large population which is driving the growth of kidney stone extraction balloon market.

Key Players

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Coloplast Ltd.

Cook Medical, Inc.

iVascular SLU

Med Pro Medical B.V.

NuAngle

Teleflex Incorporated

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Kidney Stone Extraction Balloon Market is driven by increasing prevalence of kidney stones among the population. Factors such as rising occurrence of obesity, high blood pressure, eating disorders and diabetes in the general population, may upsurge the probability of developing kidney stones, and thus, increase the growth of kidney stone extraction balloon market.

Unfavorable reimbursement situations and lack of skilled professionals may result in inhibiting the growth of the kidney stone extraction balloon market. Factors such as cost constraints of the instruments along with the high cost of the procedures involved are also hindering the market growth of kidney stone extraction balloon.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald