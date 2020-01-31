Ion Thruster Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2019-2026
The global Ion Thruster market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Ion Thruster market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Ion Thruster market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Ion Thruster market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Ion Thruster market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
NASA
ArianeGroup
Boeing
OKB Fakel
Aerojet Rocketdyne
Ad Astra Rocket Company
JAXA
SSL
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Electrostatic thrusters
Electromagnetic thrusters
Segment by Application
Satellite
Rocket
Each market player encompassed in the Ion Thruster market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Ion Thruster market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
