It has been five years since the first launching of some commercial satellite owned from Turkmenistan, a country full of petroleum and petrol due to its own essential export commodities. Cosmonaut and politician, Yuri Baturin last week, announced that Russia is ready to help Turkmenistan to release another satellite into

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald

Read more at In Launching Satellites, russia Helps Turkmenistan.