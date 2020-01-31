Healthcare CRM Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Healthcare CRM market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Healthcare CRM market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Healthcare CRM market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Healthcare CRM market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Healthcare CRM market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Healthcare CRM market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Trends and Opportunities

The global market for CRM is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for automation for the purpose of documentation and the need for a single platform for information exchange. The adoption of healthcare CRM is likely to be triggered by the advancements in technology in the field of Information Technology and communication. The growing demand form patients in order to acquire early treatment through means such as disease monitoring systems, mobile monitoring, and home care is expected to bode well for the growth of the market over the coming years. Healthcare CRM also caters to several requirements of both patients and service provider such as collaborative services, chronic disease management, predictive services, database construction, communication services, and management and coordination.

Global Healthcare CRM Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to emerge as a prominent market for vendors to capitalize on the opportunities arising from the region. Favorable government initiatives such as e-health and health connect along with the execution of Affordable Healthcare Act are expected to bolster the growth of the healthcare CRM market in North America. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to manufactures with the growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and supportive healthcare schemes.

Global Healthcare CRM Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the leading players present in the global healthcare CRM market are Talisma, Nice Systems, Cerner, NetSuite, AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Anthelio Healthcare Solutions, Amdocs Ltd., Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, Accenture, Siemens Healthcare, Veeva Systems, salesforce.com, and IBM.

