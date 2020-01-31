HDPE Pipes Market – Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2018 – 2028

HDPE Pipes Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for HDPE Pipes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the HDPE Pipes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

HDPE Pipes Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

notable developments, major challenges, key opportunities that can help improve decision making for businesses in global HDPE pipes market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Global HDPE Pipes Market: Notable Developments and Competitive Landscape

Techniques to develop HDPE pipes swiftly keeping the production cost as competitive as possible is the major focus of business players of global HDPE pipes market. To achieve this, players are investing a huge amount in research and development activities which resulting in deriving new production strategies and methods. These R&D activities allow the players to have an upper hand over the rival businesses.

Also, the players are focusing in acquiring various small and medium scale businesses in order to enhance their production capacity and resource bank. The Acquisition also allows the players to penetrate untapped regional market which further helps them to get stronghold over the global HDPE pipes market.

For instance:

In in 2017, Hexatronic Group announced the acquisition of Blue Diamond Industries LLC. The acquisition allowed Hexatronic to improve the HDPE pipes portfolio which is expected to improve the position of the company in global HDPE pipes market. The acquisition was closed by January 2018.

Global HDPE Pipes Market: Key Drivers

Scarcity of Drinkable Water Calls for HDPE Pipes

One of the major driver that is influencing the growth of the global HDPE pipes market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2028 is the widespread use of HDPE pipes in water supply industry. Since these pipes are corrosion resistant they have a larger life as compared to pipes made from other materials. Moreover, the easy transportation of these pipes make it easier for the manufacturers to deliver the pipes to the site. This also adds up in the cost effectiveness of the HDPE pipes. As a result of these benefits the pipes are best fitted for water supply industry which is the main reason boosting the growth of global HDPE pipes market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Sewage Disposal Drives Good Revenue

Sewage disposal industry is in constant search for materials that are leakage proof and withstand immense pressure of the flowing slurry of garbage and water. HDPE pipes are light weight and have strength comparable with massive concrete pipes that are conventionally used in the industry. Looking at the benefits, organizations in sewage disposal industry are adopting HDPE pipes. This rapid adoption is fueling the growth of global HDPE pipes market in the projected time frame of 2018 to 2028.

Global HDPE Pipes Market: Regional Analysis

Backed by rapid urbanization, improving infrastructure, and arrival of new projects, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a dominating region in global HDPE pipes market. Moreover, constant growth of residential and industrial sector and investments by governments to improve the drainage and water supply in countries like China and India are few more factors responsible for the rapid growth of Asia Pacific in global HDPE pipes market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

The global HDPE pipes market is segmented on the basis of:

Type PE 63 PE 80 PE 100

Application Oil & Gas Pipe Agricultural Irrigation Pipe Water Supply Pipe Sewage System Pipe Others



