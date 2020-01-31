Growing applications of to Impact the Growth of the Renewable Energy Building Blocks Market during the Forecast Period . 2019 – 2027

The Most Recent study on the Renewable Energy Building Blocks Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Renewable Energy Building Blocks market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

Renewable Energy Building Blocks Market Segmentation Assessment

The increase prospects of this market in various Regions are studied in the report together with details like the regulatory framework, political, and financial outlook of each region.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the global renewable energy building blocks market can be segmented into wind power, solar energy, bio-based, and others (including hydropower and municipal waste). The wind power segment held major share of the market in 2018. It was followed by the solar energy segment.

According to the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, wind power held 16.3% of renewable energy, while solar energy accounted for 6.1% share of the gross electricity generation in Germany in 2017

Rise in awareness about to the benefits of solar energy panels, which are used for heating and cooling of water, and increase in usage of solar energy in lamps and street lights are expected to drive the solar energy market in the near future

Based on end-use, global the market can be divided into residential, commercial, industrial, and others. Residential and commercial segments are anticipated to dominate the market. This high share can be ascribed to the rise in construction activities across the globe. Also, the rise in reconstruction of commercial buildings is likely to create lucrative opportunities for solar energy across the globe.

Depletion of fossil fuels such as coal is likely to compel miners of coal to shift their focus on the production of renewable based materials for electricity generation. This is anticipated to drive the lucrative renewable energy building blocks market in the near future.

Asia Pacific Likely to Hold Major Share of Global Renewable Energy Building Blocks Market

Geographically, the global renewable energy building blocks market can be split across five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Increase in government initiatives and rise in investments in the development of renewable feedstock in countries of Asia Pacific are the key factor propelling the demand for renewable energy building blocks in the region

The market in Europe and North America is expected to expand at a significant pace by the end of the forecast period, owing to the rise in regulation on decreasing the global warming potential and decline in carbon footprint across these regions. This is anticipated to drive the demand for renewable energy across these regions.

Key Players in Renewable Energy Building Blocks Market

The global renewable energy building blocks market is dominated by large number of players across the globe. Key players operating in the renewable energy building blocks market include:

ABB Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

General Electric

The Tata Power Company Limited

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

Enel SpA

Xcel Energy Inc.

Geronimo Energy, LLC

Invenergy LLC

ACCIONA, S.A.

In 2017, Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. acquired Alterra Power Corp. The acquisition included two geothermal facilities in Iceland. The move was in line with the company’s strategy of geographical diversification. The acquisition helped Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. add 485 MW of renewable energy assets to its line of portfolios.

Global Renewable Energy Building Blocks Market: Research Scope

Global Renewable Energy Building Blocks Market, by Type

Wind power

Solar energy

Bio-based

Others (including Hydropower and Municipal Waste)

Global Renewable energy building blocks Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Global Renewable energy building blocks Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

