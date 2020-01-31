Glucomannan Market SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players 2017 – 2025

According to a recent report General market trends, the Glucomannan economy is likely to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The micro and macroeconomic elements that are forecasted to influence the trajectory of this Glucomannan market are examined in the market analysis that was presented.

The global glucomannan market is segmented on the basis of application, and region. The global glucomannan market is segmented on the basis of application in which glucomannan is used as a emulsifying and thickening agent in various food products including confectionery such as candy, chocolates, gummies, jelly; beverages such as fiber drinks, soft drinks, and prepared soups, bakery products such as bread, cake, pancakes, pastries, ice cream, canned meat products and sausages, pet-food meat analogues, spreads such as fruit spreads, honey spreads and cheese spreads and others products such as frozen food. The global glucomannan market is segmented on the basis of end user such as pharmaceuticals and weight management supplements. Hence, the global glucomannan market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Glucomannan Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global glucomannan industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America has developed as the dominant region in global glucomannan market followed by Asia Pacific. Increasing demand for glucomannan as a thickening agent in various food products, has strengthened the growth of global glucomannan market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Glucomannan Market: Growth Drivers

Growing demand for glucomannan as a emulsifying and thickening agent in various food products is a major factor driving the global glucomannan market worldwide. Glucomannan is mostly used in weight management supplements which is another major driving factor for global glucomannan market. Manufacturers are offering innovative glucomannan-based products to the consumers in order to remain in the competition in the market. Many glucomannan producers are providing healthier product offerings based on the increasing demand for glucomannan as a better thickening agent in a variety of canned meat products. Glucomannan helps in improving blood sugar levels in diabetic people and helps in reducing cholesterol levels and bowel health issues which is another major driving factor for the market. Hence, the global glucomannan market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Glucomannan Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global glucomannan market include Konjac Foods, AuNutra® Industries Inc., Greenutra Resource Inc., Kowa India Pvt. Ltd, Baoji Konjac Chemcial Co., Ltd, TIC Gums, Inc., Precision Nutrition Inc., FMC Biopolymer, Green Fresh Group are among others. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global glucomannan market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global glucomannan market till 2025.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

